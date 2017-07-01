We don’t need helicopters

We really don’t need helicopters to fight crime in T&T. This is just again a waste of public money. This island is 60 miles by 40 miles with a large area that is sparsely populated. Gangsters, crooks and serious criminals inhabit the well known areas. What we need are dedicated and honest policemen with good management and leadership to hunt down and catch the criminals.

We need more honest and conscientious policemen, not helicopters. What have we gained by using helicopters here? Nothing. We still have a crime scenario as we had decades ago. Nothing has really changed where crime is concerned.

At the end of this year we can expect another high figure of around 500 of our citizens slaughtered, and yet we have responsible citizens in positions of authority who keep singing the same old tune that crime has fallen.

Politicians are taken for a ride and succumb to the wrong advice given to them by our so-called security “experts.” In my opinion this careless and wasteful spending is associated with “kick backs” which have formed part and parcel of the local art of corruption fed by personal greed. Now that things are beginning to unravel, luxuries such as helicopters will of course have to be mothballed.

...don’t need CSIs either

We don’t need more crime scene investigators either. This is just a waste of money and won’t make one iota of difference. This is just another ploy to quell the anxiety of our citizens. What we need is a new, foreign commissioner of police and a brigade of outside policemen to catch and bring our roaming random killers to justice. We can no longer rely on local policemen to protect the citizens. This has been proven over the past decades.

We also need the restoration of the death penalty and the recommencement of hangings. What has gone wrong with our politicians? They appear either to be brainless or lacking in foresight, and love to waste public funds.

GA Marques