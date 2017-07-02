HELPING FLOOD VICTIMS VERSUS FIXING MARACAS BEACH

I was glad when I heard approximately a month and a half ago that Maracas beach would be allocated $60 million for an upgrade. I believe when we understand what can be gained from tourism in our country and with this beach being promoted as a tourist attraction that this was more than welcome.

Now I did a comparison of monies allocated for the Maracas Beach project versus the flood victim relief fund and it does not seem practical by the wildest stretch of imagination. If we can allocate $60 million to fix Maracas Beach—that small spread of land—how can we allocate just $25 million to fix the havoc caused by Bret? Houses totally destroyed, crops wiped out, household appliances no longer can be used and the list goes on. It does not add up.

It would seem to me that this figure was just called from the top of the head without proper assessment. The only way I can see this $25 million relief fund working is that many of those affected by Tropical Storm Bret will have to be left out and will have to fend for themselves. That is the harsh reality.

At present many citizens are still marooned in their home and help is slow in coming. This is the word on the ground and from observation. The ODPM’s latest report said some 400,000 citizens and thousands of homes were affected by Bret. Now be reasonable, how far can $25 million go with this type of damage? While people are grateful, I am appealing to our leaders to see if we can do better. The damage is more than we think.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH,

San Juan