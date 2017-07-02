Putting your foot in your mouth

In this 21st century, it seems to be a worldwide problem that people who should know better are so insecure, that they need to boast.

President Trump of the USA, and the Trade Unions Movement leader said "take your platform and go," and again recently, in our precious islands, the same unfortunate behaviour is demonstrated.

I would suggest that these people mentioned above take their wealth to educate themselves to behave better, and know better.

Our children and young adults are like "sponges" absorbing the bad behaviour demonstrated by their seniors, whether it be parents, teachers or policemen etc.

In recent times, these examples are not good enough. We have to pray for each other and for unity, and for our beautiful islands Trinidad and Tobago.

Patricia Blades