Windies...another flop

I’ve just witnessed another dismal performance by the West Indies against India. In addition to strange selections by the selectors, we see the same players being rewarded in spite of poor performances—Lewis, K Powell, Carter among the present lot, and Fletcher and J Charles previously, immediately come to mind.

The Darren Bravo incident continues unabated, yet he is probably the best Windies batsman outside of Chanderpaul in West Indies cricket. Apparently, Chanderpaul is too old, or so the selectors say.

Incidentally, when will N Pooran be given an opportunity? In the words of Ian Bishop, whose opinion should count, Pooran is an awesome talent.

It is a sad state of affairs in Cricket West Indies. Yet some diehard fans continue to turn up to support our players only to return home bitterly disappointed again and again.

The obvious solution? The removal of this current group of selectors or even more importantly, a dissolution of Cricket West Indies. \For this, the media has to awake from its current lethargy.

Tony Boodhoo

Ontario, Canada