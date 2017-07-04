The hope for an early election call by the People’s National Movement, is the equivalent of the leader of the opposition asking the American President to disband his Twitter account. There is no dream scene for getting back into power for the UNC-led Partnership government.

I am appalled that a government minister as senior as Marlene McDonald could forget that at no time must the office of the President be compromised. The punishment fit the crime. The true victims of her rescinded appointment as Minister of Public Utilities are her loyal constituents who see her as their knight in shining armour.

In politics there can be no favourites no matter how distinguished or experienced the individual. If you disrespect protocol, you have to go. The credibility of the political party comes first.

The lessons to be learnt for flouting protocol is that crimes, whether just allegations or not, destroy your reputation and will haunt your lives irreparably. They debar you from certain social activities. Mr Burke, the community leader, is harmed by his own alleged notoriety. A reputational victim, forever without a decent invitation of his own.

I view Ms McDonald as an experienced political animal who will survive this self-inflicted wound. Been there, done that. She remains beloved by the many supporters she has assisted tirelessly over the years.

LYNETTE JOSEPH, Diego Martin