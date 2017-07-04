The first response that politicians, when challenged on matters affecting them, is “Let’s move on.” They adopt this almost as a default position to deflect attention from their failings.

It appears that they invariably conclude that there should be no continued focus on what occurred before, even when there are unanswered questions about the matters raised.

Unbelievably, there are always people who subscribe to this view and consider questions about the matter as harassment. Deflecting attention from inconvenient questions is the norm in the political arena.

Our society being what it is, it does not take long for the next scandal to attract people’s attention and issues rapidly become yesterday’s news. The continual shifting of focus from one scandal to the next inevitably means that no matter is fully and finally resolved and the culprits remain at large to resume feeding at the public trough at the next opportunity.

Unless our society is able to keep our eyes fixed on the ball until the goal is scored, we will never see people brought to answer for their offences.

It cannot continue to be a case of politicians being excused because he belongs to my party and condemned because he doesn’t.

KARAN MAHABIRSINGH,

Carapichaima