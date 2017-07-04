Put mental health on front burner

The Minister of Health announced in Parliament that the central block of Port-of-Spain General Hospital is to be demolished and a new block constructed. He stated that the new block would have at least 500 beds.

This is an opportune time to bring to the minister’s attention that, of the approximately 300,000 population which is served by the Port-of-Spain General Hospital, those who develop mental health problems and need to be hospitalised are admitted to St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital. Many of these people could be treated in a psychiatric ward in a general hospital. It should also be noted that there is no in-patient facility for children and adolescents in T&T.

Consideration should therefore be given to establishing acute psychiatric wards for adults and for children and adolescents in the new block. These wards would provide psychiatric assessment and treatment, supported by nursing, psychological, social work and occupational therapy interventions. A psychiatric presence in the general hospital would also provide consultation services to, and benefit from consultation with other departments. This would also help to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.

The number of beds needed would have to be recommended by the relevant policy makers, but would probably be about 24 adult beds and 12 child and adolescent beds. Let us put mental health on the front burner.

CELIA RAMCHARAN, San Fernando