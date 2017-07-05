‘Community leaders’ have as much power as politicians

As someone who has worked in “hot spot” communities for many years, as someone who has seen many a “soldier” lost to the streets both literally and figuratively, as someone who works constantly to change lives for the better, I was appalled, disappointed and shocked to know that Marlene McDonald attended her swearing-in ceremony with a “community leader” from Sea Lots.

In 2007, when I asked any young man, aged 9-13, what he aspired to be, nine out of 10 would tell me they wanted to be a police officer, a plumber or an electrician. Now when I ask this same age group, what they aspire to be they say they want to be “a gangster, a gunman”.

In 2015, I questioned a young man of 13 with breast milk still on his face, as to why he wanted to be a gangster, he answered very matter of fact, “I seeing (name called) getting government contracts that allow him to have cars, girls, gold and guns.” He added, “Miss, you know how many politicians they able to talk to and I see police drive up and have drinks with them—Hennessey and Moet. When I get big, I want to be like him.”

I wasn’t surprised by his answer. I was saddened that because of government policy, generations are aspiring to be like their hero, a “community leader.”

We call on police officers to do more, but in reality, what can they do? Police themselves feel demoralised, especially since these “community leaders” have just as much power as the politicians, and therefore, become untouchable.

It is a moral imperative to ensure that whichever political party is in power, that a better job be done to separate themselves from “community leaders”—no contracts, no friendship. This can be a first step in tackling the crime situation plaguing our society.

Kelli Coomb

