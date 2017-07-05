A case of good cop bad cop

Dear Mr Commissioner of Police,

It gives me no pleasure writing to you on the subject matter but this action is born out of frustration.

I have been a resident of Pioneer Drive, Petit Valley for over 30 years. For about one year now, myself and several other residents, at different times, had been calling officers of the West End Police Station to investigate and/or assist a woman who we strongly believe is not of sound mind and is apparently being held against her will by a man who moved onto a vacant piece of property and began squatting in a shack with no pipe borne water or electricity.

Several times we will individually call the West End Police Station letting them know that the woman was being badly beaten by the man as from where we live we can easily see and hear what was transpiring.

The man will leave the premises daily with the woman locked inside the yard surrounded by a galvanize fence, with big padlocks to the front.

Her loud cries for help on a daily basis were sufficient for residents to try to assist. She would literally beg passers-by, young or old, to assist in getting her out from the property and to call the police as she was being abused.

Lately, the beatings on the woman have been so severe that most, if not all, of her teeth have been knocked out; her entire skin is blue black from the beatings. Again reports were made and no officer from West End seemed to care, always saying that they will deal with the report.

Last Friday, (June 30) several residents heard the woman again begging for help while crying.

One neighbour called the Four Roads Police Station and an officer, who identified himself, answered. The resident told him what was happening and he said he too was hearing the woman crying, begging for help in the back ground. The neighbour told him that there was no response from West End.

That officer seemed very concerned as he repeatedly said he was hearing what was happening.

The officer was told that very soon Homicide Bureau may have to respond and we the residents were only seeking help for the woman and prevent such an occurrence.

He, however advised that West End Station be contacted as that area of Petit Valley falls under that station’s jurisdiction. He also said should there be no response, to call him back.

The resident called West End and a corporal answered. While explaining the situation the corporal suddenly said he had to deal with a “critical matter” and someone else will speak to the resident.

He then passed the phone to a police constable who identified himself. That officer was told what was happening and he said he will call a vehicle which was outside “to pass” and see what was happening.

The resident told him that was not satisfactory and that the police needed to come and take action immediately.

The resident then re-contacted the officer at Four Roads, as requested, who advised that he will follow-up.

Again no one responded.

The following day, (Saturday July 1) one resident contacted St James Police Station and spoke with one Sgt Harford who was informed of what was happening and the history of the matter.

Within an hour, Sgt Harford and other officers whose name we subsequently found out to be WPC Babb and PC Morris, arrived, got help from a resident and gained access into the well-padlocked galvanized-sealed compound. They literally had to use sledgehammers to gain access. They eventually rescued the dazed and barefooted woman and took her away.

Residents of the area could not stop thanking Sgt Harford and the other officers enough for what they did.

In this regard we, the residents, would like you as Commissioner, to commend Sgt Harford for taking interest and leading this operation in such a swift and effective manner.

Finally Mr Commissioner, we are convinced that you, your executive and most divisional supervisors and commanders are making a daily and genuine effort in the commitment to revamp, transform and re-build the Police Service, to foster and re-gain trust among citizens who may be willing to share information. But there are junior officers, many of whom are calling themselves “detectives,” who are simply not embracing that change.

Once again, we the residents do hope that Sgt Harford be commended for his swift action and that some officers of West End be guided accordingly as to proper procedures when people make reports at the station.

Residents of Pioneer Drive