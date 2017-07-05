Save this majestic Samaan

The Samaan tree, as we know it, a majestic, evergreen, protected, sprawling species that provides shade and beauty, can be seen in many places exhibiting its powerful presence. One of the places this tree is found is in the 3rd Company Cemetery, opposite Perry Young road, Indian Walk, Moruga.

Many people seek its shelter on the occasions of funerals. Unfortunately, that tree is covered with the epiphytic pine. Those pines act as containers/reservoirs for water whenever rain falls. That is additional weight the long, near-horizontal branches must carry.

That is a potential hazard to life and limb since branches can come crashing down. An example of this possible catastrophe was seen three weeks ago and was well reported in the dailies of a Milk Wood tree falling across the road disrupting electricity, telephone and cable services. Houses and vehicles were also damaged.

I now call upon the relevant authority to be proactive and clear the Samaan tree of this unsightly parasite and please do not wait for some disaster to occur. Ironically, all the agencies that the owner of the Milk Wood tree repeatedly asked for help, to no avail, were most present when the disaster occurred. Let not that scenario play out again. Thank you.

Sahadeo Ragoonanan,

Indian Walk