WHO PROTECTING THESE CHILDREN?

This is an open letter to the TTPS ACP South Region and the Children’s Authority.

For the past two months about four or five children under the age of 18 have been begging and offering windscreen wiping services at the Gulf City intersection opposite KFC/Pizza Hut and Superpharm. This occurs every day and in full view of policemen.

The Children Act clearly makes this activity illegal and the children’s guardians can be charged under Part III Clause 5 (1) and (2) and fined three thousand dollars and imprisoned for six months.

What is the ACP and the Children’s Authority doing to protect these children? Why aren’t the police safeguarding these children by taking them to their respective schools or homes? Why are members of the public encouraging the degradation of these children by giving money to them?

Christian Welsh,

San Fernando