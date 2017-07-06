Murders psychologically pushing us to the brink

“Police have charged Rayad Mohammed, the man who wrote a Facebook post directed at Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, his wife and daughter.”

Meantime real acts of crime are detected at under 11 per cent. The murder toll is 255. None of the murderers forewarned using social media post.

Mr Rayad Mohammed has been thrown under the bus. The authorities are driving the bus over him, forward and backward, to mash him up over an emotive reaction to the murder of Hafeeza “Rose” Mohammed and their neighbour Vedesh Subar, 13, both bound, gagged and dead.

The murders of Mohammed and Subar brought the 2017 murder toll to a record breaking 255 murders in 180 days.

The psychological effect of murder is pushing citizens to the breaking point. Rayad Mohammed is a victim of the horrible psychological effects of over two decades of murder news.

B Joseph