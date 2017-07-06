SEA is not the problem

Now that SEA results have been released, people are going to point out yet again that this exam remains a problem. I’d like to be contrary and suggest that the real problem begins with a lack of any real school choice for parents. Judging by CXC pass rates there are only a handful of really good schools and the quality dives off a cliff shortly afterwards.

But is that what makes a high school “bad”? The real problem lies much earlier than many people look for it. As a teacher I can say that too many students enter the secondary school with deficits in reading and reasoning skills. The exam itself seems to burn them out on top of that—a terrible way to begin Form One.

Prior to that, many students start off life at a disadvantage—unable to get the early parental interaction that gives them the communication skills necessary. Parents seem painfully unaware that success at SEA begins at home—just outside the womb.

The hard truth might be that CSEC and SEA may not even matter in this new world. Do we really have what the world wants? They don’t even seem to want oil these days. Whatever they want, the world itself isn’t waiting.

We still emphasise rote learning and passing exams. Elsewhere, the creators of the world—or rather their children—are out there, well on their way towards dreaming up the next iPad that our grandchildren will waste time on. If we’re lucky our children will become technicians and learn to fix broken screens; but never inventors. Oh no, you can’t memorise that.

Evron Legall