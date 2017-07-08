Congrats to St Clement Vedic

Congratulations to the students, principal and staff (especially the Standard 5 teacher Mr Ramsaroop) of St Clement’s Vedic School for a job well done in the 2017 SEA exams.

A tiny school sandwiched between Cocoyea and Palmyra (almost unnoticeable), these students excelled under unfavourable conditions. While students of other schools studied and wrote SEA in cooled classrooms, St Clement’s students had to put up with limited resources and hot conditions.

With the odds stacked firmly against them, three students passed for Naparima Girls High School with one placing as high as 51st (Justine Gooding). Approximately 40 per cent got either their first or second choices.

One could imagine what this school can accomplish if they were to receive a facelift. I am asking the Minister of Education, please sir, can you help improve the conditions of this school, especially the hot classrooms? Who knows, next year’s top student may well come from here.

L Roopnarine

Proud parent