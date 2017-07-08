Govt has to get with the plastic recovery programme

The population’s enthusiasm for plastic recovery exceeds by far the Government’s. Since January 2016, the Plastikeep Recovery Programme has been waiting for Government to make a decision on the future of Plastikeep. Since this date the programme has not been funded. A late disbursement, which was received in May 2016, was for the period ending December 2015.

The public demand for this programme is exceeding. For example, our two bins at Windsurf Drive East, Westmoorings, in the Prime Minister’s constituency, yielded 310 bags between Saturday, July 1, and Tuesday, July 4.

The programme collects recyclable plastic from 70 bins in the North West peninsula; just under half of these accrue volumes similar to Windsurf Drive.

The people are telling the Government something. They are saying they are ready to act. They are enthusiastic. They are capable of discipline. They care about its community. They are patriotic. And they are ready for recycling, waste collection, and the conversion of this waste into a serious economy.

Only the Government seems to want to lag behind. No amount of letter writing, emailing, office visits, pleading, or the sight of overflowing unseemly bins, posing a health hazard to the general public, can convince the Government to get its act in order and do its duty.

Plastikeep and its numerous stakeholders, the ministries, the municipal corporations, schools, civic organisations, businesses, sponsors and recycling partners wish to remind our leaders that the recycling economy, if not attended to, will leave us in a state of decomposition.—with plastic bottles clogging up our rivers and drains, plastic filling up our seas, plastic littering our streets and highways, plastic being digested by riverine, mangrove and ocean species.

Plastic is a valuable, artificially produced commodity which if recovered and processed may create a valuable economy of the future. And it is clear that the people are aware of this and are signalling to the Government to do its duty.

Rosanna Farmer Project Director, Plastikeep