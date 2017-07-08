Literacy competence must be improved

Many students in our primary and secondary schools do not possess age appropriate literacy skills. The Minister in the Ministry of Education, Dr Lovell Francis, recently deemed this situation as “a crisis more serious than the oil and gas problem.”

He is quite right, because the impact of low literacy skills among some of our students can be gauged as a barrier to learning, which impedes intellectual growth and development.

Data emanating from examinations held in the primary and secondary schools attest to very poor performances in reading, comprehension and other literacy-based subjects. Mathematics is also affected because literacy competence is important to the comprehension of mathematics and mathematics-based subjects.

Moms For Literacy, being a solution-oriented organisation, recently launched an initiative which will enable parents to competently assist with the tutoring of their children in reading and related skills. We have also been collaborating with the National PTA, Ministry of Education, inclusive of the Minister of Education, and regional council leaders as part of our effort. We call upon the National citizenry to recognise the challenges in the literacy area and act on it.

Trevor Oliver

PRO, Moms For Literacy