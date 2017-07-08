The opportunities are available

After taking in the Anthony Bourdain show on T&T, most citizens focused their attention on the comments made by Mario Sabga Aboud and Peter George senior. However, what was said by Muhammad Muwakil should also be of real concern to all of us.

Having been a lifelong advocate of better treatment for those at the lower end of the scale, we must also realise some fundamental truths here. In this country, education and a host of other self improvement programmes are freely available to all concerned. Everyone has the choice to seek out the skills and qualifications needed to make a good living. Then, even if you fail to get with a trade skill or a diploma, who knows, there may even be a place in Cabinet for you.

Of course, there are also other government supported work programmes like Cepep, which provide short-term assistance. When Mr Muwakil articulated the frustration of urban youth who feel locked out of the prosperity bandwagon we understand this pain of exclusion. However, the answer is never to physically attack citizens seen as heartless business people. Always remember, it is the same business people who are responsible for creating the wealth in this country, not the Government. Their role is to tax productive enterprise in order to provide the necessary infrastructure for private enterprise to succeed.

Be very aware that if your frustrations lead you to take actions similar to 1990, in a misguided attempt to better yourself by destroying others, you will simply end up causing destruction to the same economy you depend upon. Look at what is happening in Venezuela and always remember that while capitalism is the unequal sharing of benefits, socialism is surely the equal sharing of misery.

Gregory Wight, Maraval.