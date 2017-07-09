A case of guilt by association?

As I read and observe the firestorm which has erupted around Messrs Cedric Burke and Kenroy Dopwell, I cannot help but wonder whether we as a people are not totally misreading these two gentlemen and their role in our society.

From all accounts, the only red flags which have thus far been raised about these gentlemen is a very vague statement by some law enforcement official that Mr Burke has been “on the radar” of the police for some time. Pressed as to why then, neither of these gentlemen have ever been charged with any offence we are then met with stony silence.

Further, we have also heard several calls from various quarters that governments should sanitise itself from any involvement with individuals such as these.

My point is, that maybe we have found these individuals guilty by association. Guilty for the mere reason that they are of the wrong colour, live in the wrong area and wear the wrong type of clothes. Guilty because they are apparently the heroes of the “wrong type” of individuals.

I for one would like to offer an alternate view which I hope would shed some light on this situation. Like it or not, Trinidad is a very lawless society. And like it or not, there are some communities in our fair land within which no “legitimate” business entity dares to set foot or set up shop.

Like it or not there are some communities in our land wherein which it takes a certain type of individual to bring control and order. This is the role of the “community leaders” of this world. They are the buffers between the real criminals and the rest of us. So while we are out there vilifying these individuals without real reason spare a thought for the risk which they face for our protection.

I ask any one of you out there; who of you is willing to go into Sea Lots or East Port-of-Spain and say you are undertaking any sort of contract work as an outsider, without a battalion of police or soldiers as your protection?

This is the society which we have created and we do need men like Cedric Burke and Kenroy Dopwell. How else will needed works be undertaken in these communities?

OSWALD FITZPATRICK,

Trincity