DIVERSIFICATION IN THE WORLD TRADE NETWORK

The recent innovation conference hosted by UWI, the Economic Development Advisory Board and the Ministry of Planning introduced the Policy Division of the University of Cambridge Manufacturing Group.

This group has been employed by the Government via IDB funding to develop a road map, a plan as to what products and services we should focus upon in the diversification of the on-shore economy.

Hence this roadmap should include a foresighting exercise as to where we see ourselves say by 2030 or there about with respect to our economic exports and how we are to get there starting now.

The last PNM government in its vision 2020 talked about a National Innovation System which did not materialise.

The PP government also talked about a National Innovation Policy which again did not materialise, apart from a few disjointed activities—business incubators, ‘i2i’ and much misuse of the word innovation.

The current Government is also examining an Innovation Policy at its Cabinet, which the EDAB road map is meant to facilitate.

Many years ago, I postulated a National Innovation system which I called the Innovation Diamond. In it, based on a foresighting exercise, were to be centres of excellence that support the innovations that were expected to make us globally competitive.

Also in support of and even guiding the export activity was a point in the Diamond called Marketing and Market Development.

There were two aspects of this Diamond point—encouraging a local test market for new products/services and the development of export markets.

To date, the EDAB’s roadmap/foresighting exercise has recommended centres of excellence in agriculture (particularly cocoa), maritime and aviation services, IT enabled services, with two others pending.

The driving idea behind these selections was indeed what immediate opportunities appear to exist given our possible advantages.

For example, recommendations are that we should get into ship repair and the like given the expanded Panama Canal and into selected cocoa products given our fine cocoa, ie, we have looked inward to see what we may be able to offer the world.

But there is a whole dimension of this economic diversification which we may have included, but briefly, in the marketing and market development Diamond point.

This is the expansion of our economic trade network, into the global market. This network does two things; one is to connect us to a variety of markets that can support our diversification.

But more importantly, the network connects us to other interacting manufacturers who in conjunction with us can supply sophisticated products for emerging technology markets. For example, locally we have developed and patented a high efficiency motor controller.

Trading networks to other manufacturing entities that utilise these controllers in final products are essential to the export of these controllers.

Similar comments could be made about the locally made digital controllers for nonlinear power factor correction and for KVA control of arc furnaces, innovations for steel plants.

Further, a priori choice of the nodes on the World Trade Network, WTN, to which we need to connect could help us decide via a foresighting exercise what emerging technologies we may wish to engage upon.

For example, we may decide that it is important to connect to some of the major network hubs of the world—US, EU, China, ASEAN—or subsets that are near to us or for other reasons.

A recent IMF report on the Latin American region says that the region appears to be weakly connected to the WTN, with a concentration of its exports to a few destinations so preventing it from reaching a critical threshold of connectivity that would allow it to play a more central role in the WTN.

This is particularly so for T&T, since with the energy sector exports excluded, our export network is highly restricted to the regional market, which cannot support our envisioned diversification effort.

The recent announcement that the China One Road, its trading network, could reach out to T&T gives us an opportunity to begin to consider linking knowledge acquisition and its creation—innovation—production, exports, also to this world class network and in particular its major hubs. In so doing we can attach ourselves to the world centres of technological knowledge and development: In particular allow us to create across the WTN, partnerships that use, for example, our digital innovations as parts of global sophisticated products.

Foresighting then takes on a more holistic view.

Mary K King

St Augustine