NATIONAL MEETING MUST BE CONVENED

CNC3 News reported on July 6, 2017, that a six-year-old boy was molested by a senior member of a church in Chaguanas. The attacker was known to the child’s family, which is common in many cases of sexual abuse.

The attacker later confessed the act to the police and stated that it was not the first time he had touched young children.

Unfortunately, this story is not an isolated incident, but the tip of an iceberg that normally goes unreported.

Working with the Organization for Abused and Battered Individuals and the Caribbean Committee Against Sex Crimes has brought me into contact with many victims of sexual abuse. Paedophiles and abusers seek positions of trust to gain access to children; some have been trained by their peers via online forums. Church leadership positions are favoured, since it facilitates unrestricted access to children.

In the local rape case of Gregory Donner v The State Cr A No 25 of 2005, we see a similar problem taking place. The victim of the rape, in this case, knew her rapist by meeting him at church. The rapist attended church services three times per week. The rape occurred just before the young people attended a church camp.

Paragraph 36 deals with the evidence given by the pastor of the church, it detailed what the victim said to her after the rape occurred. This cooperation with the police and judicial system is to be encouraged and commended.

This problem ought to be dealt with by a standardised policy developed and applied by all religious institutions. A national meeting should be called to discuss this issue to propose solutions going forward.

I am calling on all religious institutions to ensure that their staff is equipped with the training and knowledge necessary to assist victims of sex crimes.

Furthermore, I would like to encourage religious leaders and their support staff to be especially mindful of sensitive cases where instances of rape or sexual violence occur within their congregations.

Every major religious institution should codify a policy to deal with victims of sex crimes.

The aim of such a policy should be to encourage an atmosphere of openness and honesty where victims can come forward and receive the support necessary to make reports to the police.

It is my strong belief that people who are given access to children in Sunday School or daycare centres should be thoroughly vetted. A police certificate of good character should be requested in most cases, and the person’s name and previous names should be searched online on the US Sex Offenders database.

This issue also raises the importance of amending T&T’s sex offender registration laws which at present do not deal with offences committed outside of our jurisdiction.

It is morally imperative that every person in a position of leadership do their best to end the scourge of sexual abuse in our society. We must be willing to make every sacrifice to protect our nation’s most vulnerable, particularly our children.

Jonathan Bhagan

Attorney

President Christian Youth Foundation