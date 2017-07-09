SEA a crucial academic checkpoint

The SEA debate continues to rage on! Every year some members of society engage in incessant banter about the exam believing it to be too demanding, too difficult and too traumatic for our young ones. They go on and on relentlessly urging the Ministry of Education to remove it. I am not one of those.

Perhaps I am the lone ranger when I ask why remove it? Replace it with what? It amazes and depresses me when I think of how far we have fallen regarding earned achievement. We are always ready to create crutches and make excuses for our children to perform less, to work less and to value even less the ideas of diligence and dedication.

Why are we so ready to foster the “easy life” syndrome? What are we teaching our young ones if every time they are faced with challenges we scramble to blame the system and bully the system to make it easier? We have already begun to see the effects of the “easy life” syndrome—a society that believes in reaping rewards for work not done; a society that does not understand the true essence of struggle and dedication in order to earn achievement; a society crippled with the sickness of “you owe me”.

Is SEA the problem or is the problem the mentality of our people, the politics surrounding the exam, the top 200 list and the first-choice syndrome?

SEA represents the culmination of the child’s primary education. It is critical and necessary as it allows the state to evaluate the ability of our nation’s children to efficiently apply the knowledge gained at the primary level. It endorses the application of critical thought, problem solving skills, writing skills and comprehension. It is a crucial academic checkpoint and the first vital milestone in the child’s academic journey.

Why should it be removed? If parents, guardians, stakeholders truly appreciated the education offered throughout primary school and took nothing for granted, why should SEA be so burdensome?

The truth is that parents and teachers put pressure on pupils to obtain entrance into “prestigious” schools despite the child’s competence. These same parents and teachers at the lower levels of primary school would have decided they didn’t want their children pushed when suddenly at Standards 4 and 5, they pile on them the urgency of doing well. Did SEA do that?

Society in turn judges the academic prowess of a school based on its ability to procure top choices in SEA. After all, never mind being properly educated. What matters are the SEA results. So, you see, it is a constant spiral into the pressure abyss. Did SEA do that?

It seems to me that the problem is not the exam but the mentality of our people. Perhaps we should look more at improving and adjusting our attitude and mentality rather than blame the SEA. It is not SEA that drives children to lessons Sunday to Sunday. It is not SEA that creates in the child’s mind the notion of worthlessness if he/she didn’t get a certain choice. It is not SEA that created the top 200 list. No T&T, it is our people!

Why remove the SEA because some pupils didn’t get what their parents thought they deserved? Why don’t we teach our children to value education and make the most of it wherever they are placed? Maybe if we do that, we would remove the idea of “prestige” schools as all schools and parents would harbour the same ethos and work equally hard to achieve our ultimate goals—an educated, civil society.

Why blame the SEA because you took for granted the entire journey and only got serious at the end? We are always too ready to give up and complain. I say keep SEA and remove the mentality.

K REECE