All children need national recognition

Imagine, for public expenditure on education of $7.222 billion, only few children can be found to be congratulated for SEA exam success. Celebrate the best, ignore the largest cohort—the rest. Very polarising. Promotes elitism. Youth education isn’t a sports competition. It’s among other things, a system for promoting national cohesion, national inclusion, national confidence in kids, the future of the nation. They all represent team Trinidad and Tobago.

Children’s success starts with parents and caregivers, and yes, national leaders who have positive future hopes for children and demonstrate that attitude in words and deeds. Confidence backed with support is the game breaker between successful kids and unsuccessful. Similarly confidence backed with support is key in commercial enterprise.

Every year the media interview top exam scoring SEA, CSEC and CAPE kids. National leaders shower praise on a handful of those kids. They never seek to interview middle performers or low performers or under performers. So the nation never hears about the challenges, fears, emotional turmoil of these, the majority of kids, direct from the “horses’ mouths” in idioms language. That discrimination helps the education system to cover up its many flaws.

And so, nothing out of the ordinary is done to raise the quality of less desired schools. And nothing out of the ordinary is done to turn inhospitable schools into learning institutions, exuding high education standards. T

he low standard, backward secondary schools of the 1980’s and 1990’s continue in their infamous fame in the 2010’s. Billions of dollars in public expenditure have not upgraded the performance standards of those schools. Under-resourced primary schools of yesteryear still wrestle with not enough in 2017 and are dimly judged in spite of their obvious handicap.

B JOSEPH