CALL A REFERENDUM ON CARICOM

With the break-up of the West Indies Federation on May 31, 1962, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Barbados and Jamaica opted for the establishment of Caricom to further enhance Caribbean integration.

This became a reality with both Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica gaining Independence from Britain in August 1962. Jamaica was the Caribbean country which at that time triggered the break-up of the West Indies Federation under then Premier Norman Manley. And Trinidad and Tobago’s Dr Eric Williams, countered with One from Ten leaves zero. Both countries then went on to become independent.

But that was not the end of Caribbean integration. In mid-1963, leaders of Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Barbados and Jamaica hosted a conference in T&T to signal a new form of Caricom integration. Ever since, there have been yearly conclaves with leaders meeting in respective countries to ink out some form of Caricom integration movement.

The Caricom meeting held in Grenada last week was not a monumental one, as it left the leaders with more questions than answers.

I pontificate that Caricom integration would not move any further than its annual conclaves because nothing substantial emanates from it proceedings. Old issues continue to dominate the agenda like the Caribbean Single Market and Economy. And this is only one of a myriad of issues.

We hear Dr Keith Rowley now saying that a new issue has erupted over Caribbean airspace. This issue, like several others, would continue to rear its ugly head as time progresses.

I say to Dr Rowley and his Cabinet to let us settle this Caricom issue once and for all. Call a referendum now and let the people of Trinidad and Tobago decide whether we should remain in Caricom or leave. Let us do like Britain with Brexit and take a vote on whether we should remain in the community. Time is now against us. Let us decide and then move forward because too much time is being spent on Caricom and nothing positive emanates from it.

Trinidad and Tobago, whilst not ignoring its Caricom neighbours, must move ahead as there is no inspiration for being in Caricom any more. I suspect that the original progenitors of Caricom in 1963 used it as just a smoke screen to demonstrate that they “cared” about the mobility and progress of the then Caribbean nations.

Dr Rowley, move on with the greatest dispatch at your command. Do the honourable thing a get Cariexit legislation on the go.

PARAS RAMOUTAR,

Caparo