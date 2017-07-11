Foreign tourists pay in hard currency

“Staycations” or “Leave to get away”. Either one is simply a marketing catch phrase for domestic tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism has embarked on this exercise, not because it is a sudden solution to Tobago’s tourism challenges, but because, with its marketing budget slashed from $60m two years ago down to $19m this year, they have no budget to promote T&T internationally.

It is to the Ministry’s credit that it is doing something with the little they have been allocated. But the true value of tourism to the national economy lies, not in moving its citizens around internally, but in its ability to attract international visitors to the country, whose vacation is paid for in hard currency, and whose stay in the country generates a broad spectrum of sustainable employment.

That is not to say that domestic tourism is not a valuable element in the overall tourism mix. It is just not an alternative to the international component.

Actually domestic arrivals coming to Tobago are a very important market for many hotels, and are the mainstay of business for some of the smaller properties.

But their check-out bills will always be paid for in $TT rather than in the US dollars, pounds sterling, or euros that the economy so desperately needs to settle its international obligations.

It is nothing short of economic foolishness to collect in excess of TT$60m in hotel room taxes—paid not by nationals but by international visitors to T&T—as estimated by Smith Travel Research, then stifle the very funding that creates it. Only later to be surprised when those numbers decline dramatically as a consequence.

By all means stimulate travel by Trinidadians to Tobago, or conversely Tobagonians over to Trinidad, that is part of what binds the two islands together. But don’t lose sight of the much bigger and brighter picture to be painted by tourism from North America, the UK and Europe, which not only pays better in hard currency, because they always stay in hotels, and who for the most part remain for longer periods of time.

JOHN BELL