PNM, guardian of the people’s interest

The population has been eagerly awaiting the time when politicians who are accused of blatant acts of corruption will see their day in court. The People’s National Movement (PNM) is making good on their campaign promise to pursue the people who are accused of allegedly abusing the Treasury without conscience.

The Eden Gardens, Freeport land deal by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) under the stewardship of then Housing Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal has never been without question or even reasonably conclusive. The disparity in the valuation from a private valuator, listed as one of the top practitioners with the Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Company (TTMF) and the other commercial banks as opposed to the value given by a public servant is simply outrageous.

It is difficult to understand how and under what circumstances this parcel of land could have been valued at over $100 million more than that of a highly reputable, established and experienced private valuator.

For this to be approved by the HDC without even getting other private opinions is unacceptable and worthy of questions to be answered in court. Taxpayers are fed up to the point where citizens are sick and tired of being sick and tired of such acts going unanswered. This matter reaching the courts is a welcomed development made by the PNM. It is significant because the PNM has a track record of bringing politicians accused of corruption before the courts.

Dr Rowley, you have given the population renewed confidence in the PNM and its role as guardian of the people’s interest while managing their affairs in government. We would also hope that if members of the PNM are found to have similar accusations levied against them that they will similarly have their day in court.

RONALD HUGGINS

ST JOSEPH