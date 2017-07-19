Clamp down on these illegal ‘overnight trenches’

I write concerning an activity which I believe is illegal and gaining momentum in many communities across the country. I am also of the strong belief that the authorities under whose purview this activity falls or those who are entrusted with the curtailment of this dangerous activity are turning a blind eye.

I speak about the cutting of narrow but deep trenches across the roadway by people to run illegal water and electrical connections to the other side of the road. This activity obviously takes place in the dead of the night when most of the country is asleep and the authorities (although on duty) are less responsive.

However, the resultant effect the next day is very obvious when your vehicle passes over the trench and having passed there everyday (especially the day before) the brain shocking and spinal relapse cannot be ignored. Where you thought the road was nice and smooth and having seen it as so for a long time gives one a wake-up call followed by a serious headache to begin with.

Not to mention the resultant bent tyres and suspension damage because you just were not aware of the sudden change to the road surface. And mind you these overnight trenches are hard to see, even from a short distance.

It bemuses me that the authorities have not clamped down on this illegal activity because it becomes so obvious the next day that something was done to the road. Some try to hide their nefarious activity by doing a quick patchwork with sand or gravel but after several vehicles pass over it’s back to square one.

I am calling on the authorities, especially WASA and T&TEC to be more vigilant and clamp down on this activity because a busted pipe carrying water or electricity across the road can have dire consequences for drivers.

WKS HOSEIN