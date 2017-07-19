Important to be tested for Hep C

The article Hepatitis can be treated on July 14, was not as helpful as it could have been. While I am no medical professional, I am knowledgeable about the disease as my mother died of Hep C, which she contracted while working as a midwife. My brother-in-law has Hep B and C from a blood transfusion he received as a teenager in Colombia.

The article panders to outdated stigmas that this is a disease of alcoholics and drug abusers. These stigmas prevented hepatitis from being taken seriously for years and caused shame for those with the virus. The tone of the article was wanting given the seriousness of the disease.

Hep C is a “silent killer” epidemic as many people are unaware they have it. Around 160 million people are infected globally and there are 700,000 deaths a year. No mention was made of the statistics in T&T, nor the importance of all citizens getting tested.

Most serious were the misleading implications around cure and treatment. The “wonder drug” Sofosbuvir, manufactured in the US in the past two years, is so obscenely expensive (US$100,000 for a 12-week treatment) that currently only around one per cent of the 250,000 Hep C sufferers in the UK, where I am from, can receive it free on the National Health Service.

No doubt, it is similarly inaccessible to anybody in T&T but those rich enough to afford private medical care. The poor are left with the old Interferon drugs which are debilitating, take years to work and are effective in less than 40 per cent of patients.

There is an avenue by which people can purchase the new wonder drug online at www.fixhepc.com from Australia (similar websites exist in India and Bangladesh) at a fraction of the price. None of this was mentioned in the article. A revision of this by somebody more expert in the field would be helpful.

Josh Surtees