SEA without continuous assessment a backward step

Yet again we have successfully produced another batch of students to enter into our secondary school system, without the benefit of a proper all round assessment process to determine suitability for academic, athletic or technical vocational training. Even the 2,170 students that scored below 30 per cent in the exam will be afforded secondary school places, if older than age 13, and back to primary school for those under age 13. Once more the system has proven its own ineffectiveness, which will continue to manifest itself in school deviancy and violence, and a large failure rate at CXC and beyond.

Rather than fine tune and improve the continuous assessment programme that was in operation for sometime in the system, it was instead scrapped entirely for the academic year just ended. A proactive measure was discarded in favour of a reactive approach, as articulated by the Minister of Education. They have decided to “work with principals of primary schools, to ascertain what additional support is needed to treat with students of whom they are fully aware do not meet the standard for placement in the secondary level”.

My question is if the principals were fully aware of the students who needed additional support, why wait until after the examination to treat with them? Wouldn’t it have been more productive to identify these students’ deficiencies through a continuous assessment process from First Standard, to engage in a remedial programme or to determine whether they were more suited to other development training such as technical, sporting or vocational?

From time immemorial we have recognised that not every child is suited to academics, yet we continue to persist in a system that is so heavily weighted to academia, to the detriment of gifted, talented children who are “good with their hands, or have a natural ability in sport.”

It makes much more sense to develop a system that channels our children onto the streams best suited to their skills and aspirations rather than try to force them to fit into one size. I am willing to wager that apart from the 2,170 that have scored below 30 per cent in the SEA, there are several more whose performances were substantially unsuited to secondary level, but in the absence of available resources to provide alternative schooling, they are lumped into the secondary schools where they are destined to fail.

I am forced to conclude that the SEA, as it is currently configured, is out of sync. It appears that the education system is back-pedalling while the rest of the society is trying to forge ahead in terms of development.

The needs of the society today are not predicated on academic achievement, as we have seen each year thousands of students leaving our tertiary education institutions with degrees and cannot find work. The future workplace is technologically driven and technical skills are more in demand than academic brilliance.

We owe it to our children to invest in a process that can unearth their potential as early as possible, so that the requisite training can be initiated in an age-appropriate manner, building in complexity as they go along in the system. To accomplish this, an assessment process that allows us to identify the skills, potential and inclination of each student at a very early age, needs to be developed.

Further, continuous psychological assessment is also critical to the future success of our children. Such an assessment will help to identify deficiencies in the home that can be adequately addressed before they develop into problems manifested in the school environment.

I dare say that our country has lost considerable ground in terms of preparing our future citizens for life. We are in fact creating a situation, where our children will have to play catch up, if they are to lead successful lives, as the efforts to acquire passes at CXC and CAPE will amount to time wasted if in fact their strengths and abilities lie in non-academic pursuits.

Perhaps we have not noticed the tremendous opportunities for lucrative careers in areas where physical skills are more dominant. Literacy and numeracy are not necessarily limited to classroom teaching, but can be learnt through other methods, sometimes with much better success.

It is time to think outside the box and stop confining our children to the corridors of academia and expose them to the vast potential of the ever-changing landscape of learning and development.

While I congratulate those who were successful at SEA, I feel that we have failed those who are being forced into a system that will eventually fail them.

Garvin Cole,

