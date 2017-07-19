World marks Nelson Mandela International Day

Yesterday, July 18, marked Nelson Mandela International Day, which honours Mr Mandela on his birthday for his commitment to human rights and justice, and for his lifetime of public service. This commemoration also emphasises the importance of service to others in bringing about social change.

As in previous years, therefore, everyone is being encouraged to Take Action, Inspire Change through the performance of community service. The “best tribute we can pay this great man is not in words or ceremonies,” says the Secretary-General in his Message, “but actions that improve our world.” The focus this Mandela Day is on “Action Against Poverty.”

“Overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity,” Mr Mandela reminded us. “It is an act of justice. It is the protection of a fundamental human right, the right to dignity and a decent life. While poverty persists, there is no true freedom.”