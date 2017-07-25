What has become of our values?

There was a time when less meant more in days long gone, before we were cursed by black gold rush, and acquired all these new foreign tastes. At that time Trinidadians and Tobagonians had more concern, love and compassion.

A single murder was sensational news, villages and communities alike interacted. Now don’t you dare cross that invisible line.

So we gained some wealth and lost our humanity. I will always recall the advice of my father Enzo Fortune’ who said, “We love things and use people, when we should love people and use things.”

Today a man is measured by his material worth, regardless of how it is acquired. There has been a shift from when a man’s worth was his character and word. This development only indicated a loss of values. Our personal values exist in relation to cultural values, either in agreement with or divergence from prevailing norms.

Social values form an important part of the culture of the society. Values account for the stability of social order. They provide the general guidelines for social conduct.

Any attempt for progress will be doomed if we do not address societal tendencies toward thinking criminality and criminal clientelism as being the norm.

Colin Fortune

Arima