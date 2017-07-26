Letting Chaguaramas go to rot

Once upon a time, if you took a drive to Chaguaramas you would have a scenic view of the sea after passing the Cumana fish depot. The sea is still there, but with the advent of high grass or bush, it is very difficult to absorb the beauty of the ocean as you continue on the newly repaved road ending before you enter into Chaguaramas.

Now when you enter into Chaguaramas, the first thing you would notice is all the work that is not taking place on the waterfront development. The Chaguaramas Development Association has no money to fix or build, so let everything go to rot.

Then you have the main road which goes all the way down to the other end of the peninsula. This road is so bad that if you are driving a regular car and not some kind of SUV, it might be advisable to take a gravol tablet.

I believe the last time the Chaguaramas Road was repaved was when they had the Miss Universe Pageant in the 90’s. Maybe one day the City Corporation and the CDA would get it right, and if they do, I would like to be one of the first to congratulate them. Fingers crossed.

Gerard Duval Petit Valley