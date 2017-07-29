STEELPAN MAKES ME PROUD TO BE TRINI

What a night! Congratulations to the organisers of the first ever International Steelband Foundation (ITF) concert which was held on Saturday, July 22 at the Queen’s Park Savannah. It was a night of exhilarating pan music. It began promptly at 7 pm with tributes paid to the late Theodore Guerra who was involved in the creation of the foundation.

The concert comprised five of the country’s top steelbands: Republic Bank Exodus, HADCO Phase 11 Pan Groove, BP Renegades, WITCO Desperadoes and Massy Trinidad All Stars which together have won 43 Panorama titles.

Patrons were treated to a number of artistes who accompanied the bands such as Eddie Cumberbatch, Natalie Yorke, (Exodus); Three Canal (Phase 11); BP Renegades took us down memory lane with some of its winning Panorama tunes. Karene Asche (Desperadoes) and Massy All Stars’ Dane Gulston accompanied by well know Barbadian saxophonist, Arturo Tappin. The other surprise guest was David Rudder.

For over four hours, patrons were treated to different genres of music on the greatest musical invention of the 20th century, our national instrument, the steelpan. Each band played for almost 45 minutes, showcasing various genres such as classical, opera, hip-hop, Latin music, calypso, soca and chutney (Curry Tabanca).

After the opening act, Exodus Steelband showed its versatility and I was satifised that I had received my money’s worth. It was a proud moment to be a Trinidadian. One of the most memorable performances of the night was Massy All Stars version of Von Suppe’s Morning Noon and Night in Vienna. What a beautiful night of music from the steelpan.

Needless to say, I wondered what Pan Trinbago could learn from the organisers of the (ITF). More than that, I mused how in 2017 our national instrument was still homeless. I visualised the eyesore and monstrosity of rusted iron surrounded by grass along the highway in Tacarigua—the unfinished Pan Theatre—all because of corruption and mismanagement of funds.

The pan lovers, who comprised a mature crowd, including hundreds standing at the back, showed their appreciation by dancing and singing along with the performances.

It showcased not only hunger for entertainment but Trinis giving respect and reverence to the sweet sound of an old oil drum which has over the years been developed with the aid of technology.

Panorama 2017 Champs Massy All Stars brought everyone to their feet and took us down memory lane with Woman on the Bass and ending with Curry Tabanca. What a night!

Congrats to the organisers who announced come September there will be another show at SAPA featuring Super Nova, Skiffle Bunch and All Stars, to name a few. Keep the pan alive throughout the year.

Rossana Glasgow