Developing our tourism brand

The hype over the possibility of a Sandals Resort in Tobago ushered hope that T&T could advance its economic diversification. In the context of an undeniable recession, it is praise-worthy that Dr Rowley embraced the initiative to broker a possible deal with Jamaican mogul Butch Stewart. However, it appears that the plan is off the front burner.

In the absence of full feedback from the Government about the Sandals prospect, it is instructive to appreciate many factors that may work against the Government in developing the “Tobago-Tourism brand”.

Firstly, if the State wishes to attract brand-name hotels to Tobago it needs to intensify investments in infrastructure, public transport and safety. Indeed, hotel resorts tend to thrive on high-quality roads, bridges and communication networks. Interestingly, Jamaica, the home of Sandals, reflects heavy government expenditure in tourist hubs. Anyone who has visited Jamaica and stayed in Sandals or in any another hotel, will testify that tour operators, taxis, tourist police and even wifi-access are all excellent.

Secondly, Tobago’s “customer-service” is lagging behind other Caribbean nations. Moreover, tourists from Europe and North America gravitate to the Pacific and even North Asia where service quality has been culturally entrenched across centuries.

Whilst T&T has invested in Hospitality and Tourism qualifications, and training of tour guides, there is not enough training towards “service excellence” across all professions.

For example, my visits to Tobago have been frustrated by the slow work ethic of service sector employees. On a few occasions, I experienced an apparent apathy to me as a customer.

Thirdly, the Government has missed a trick in not instructing Caribbean Airlines (CAL) to forge global allegiances with other international carriers. Through membership of an airline alliance, CAL will be able to facilitate more connecting flights into the region, thus enhancing tourist numbers.

CAL’s board should engage in a sustained attempt at gaining membership into any of the three famous airline alliances: Star, One-World or Sky. After all, CAL has actually excelled in flight-safety and flight-steward service, thereby indicating that their CAL brand could be further developed.

Apart from seeking an airline alliance CAL could change its flight offerings to especially attract British tourists. Notably, there are unprofitable CAL routes to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, which should be either reduced or removed. These flights ironically promote tourism in Florida! If we are really serious to get European tourists to our nation, we must target London Heathrow, which is constantly expanding as opposed to reverting to the London Gatwick route.

I am advocating that we should not monopolise our expectations of tourism-influx in the hands of Sandals or any brand name resort. Instead, we should actively develop our public transport and safety alongside a culture-shift to embrace service. Moreover, let us develop the CAL brand to effect a take-off to tourism.

Chandradath Madho