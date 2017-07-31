Emancipation gift to the nation

As we celebrate Emancipation Day I know that we would be blessed by many through their speeches and words of encouragement. We will take the part going down the corridors of time and bring to remembrance those who had to struggle to bring us where we are today. Without these struggles our beautiful islands which we enjoy would not have been possible. Thank God for them.

Yet in the midst of all of this an emancipation gift I believe is all in order in the celebration. Our beautiful country can surely do with the gift of unity at this present time in history. Our nation is grossly divided along all possible lines that we can think of and it is well known that a house divided can never stand. The curing of this division must begin with our leaders and all those who are put in whatever position to lead, from politicians to religious leaders.

What a difference it will make if our leaders work at uniting T&T instead of trying to keep it divided for their own personal gain. Therefore, in the midst of the celebration, let us not forget “Together we aspire together we achieve.” Let us not make these just a motto but words to be lived out daily in our lives. So, on this Emancipation day, let this gift of unity become a reality so that those famous words of Martin Luther King could be adapted to relate to T&T, “Free at last, free at last. Thank God Almighty T&T is free at last from the spirit of division.” What an Emancipation gift to all.

Arnold Gopeesingh,

San Juan