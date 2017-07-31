Hypocrisy of the business elite glaring

One cannot help but wonder if the people who are calling for trade unions not to strike to protest the prevailing economic and social problems in our country are in support of similar actions in Venezuela.

In our case, the unions are calling for a 24 hour strike; in Venezuela, after four months of protest have failed, the opposition forces have already had 24 hour strike, followed by a 48 hour strike.

There has been no outcry by anyone in Trinidad against the egregious action by forces opposed to the government of Venezuela, but the one day strike declared by the trade union movement has all the forces of reaction in uproar.

Not only is our economic and social situation not far different from Venezuela’s, but the trade unions are taking a far milder approach, warning that if we are not careful we may end up in the same boat.

Even now, when foreign exchange is so difficult to come by, there are people hoarding millions of US dollars abroad.

The Prime Minister’s comments in his recent address to the nation tell a cautionary tale, for those who have ears to hear.

The hypocrisy of the business elite in Trinidad makes one wonder whether there is in fact any real concern for the welfare of the country or for the money that can be taken to foreign bank accounts.

Karan Mahabirsingh

Carapichaima