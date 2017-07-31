I wish to ask my African brothers and sisters to put aside time to celebrate Emancipation Day at home as well.

There should be no fear that you would compromise yourself if you want to go to the Kambule Parade organised by the Emancipation Support Committee, because what I have suggested can be done before or after the parade. I say light a candle, play a drum, say a prayer. These three ritual acts can be your spiritual foundation and guide for the celebration of Emancipation Day.

I also want to suggest that it would be also good to pay some attention to your family’s health.

No doubt many times when we go through our family’s history we may forget to factor in the physical, mental and emotional challenges that are and continue to be a part of the African experience.

Africans should know that some of their health issues are genetically determined, sickle cell trait and sickle cell anaemia, for example.

In an article “The difference between sickle cell trait, disease” Dr Helen Minciotti wrote “According to the National Institutes of Health, sickle cell anaemia is most common among families originating from Africa, South America, Central America (especially Panama), the Caribbean islands, Mediterranean countries, India and Saudi Arabia. The sickle cell gene was thought to have evolved within these geographic areas due to its somewhat protective effect against malaria.

All African families in the Caribbean should have some understanding of what the presence of sickle cell trait and sickle cell disease may mean in a family and thereby take whatever action is necessary to mitigate any complications.

But there is more. The Caricom Reparations Commission (CRC) set out a Ten Point Action Plan for Reparatory Justice and it has been adopted by the T&T National Committee on Reparations (TTNCR).

The action point captioned “The Public Health Crisis” says:

“The African-descended population in the Caribbean has the highest incidence in the world of chronic diseases in the forms of hypertension and type two diabetes. This pandemic is the direct result of the nutritional experience, physical and emotional brutality, and overall stress profiles associated with slavery, genocide, and apartheid.”

“The chronic health condition of Caribbean blacks now constitutes the greatest financial risk to sustainability in the region.”

Aiyegoro Ome

Mt Lambert