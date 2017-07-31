New ‘massa’ is the trade union leader

The Emancipation holiday is upon us and all I can write about is the embattled slave-like behaviour that the trade union movement expects of the workforce. The new “massa” is your trade union leader. Massa says come out in your numbers and protest the government’s inability to meet with demands for back pay and/or increased salaries. The larger the size of the demonstration the better to impress.

What is at stake is the image of the unions. Image is everything in T&T. Realistically they know there are insufficient funds but the grand standing must take place, come hell or high water. If only to brow beat us all into believing that they retain their potency like when oil was $100 per barrel.

Many descendants of slavery form the mainly African base of the ruling People’s National Movement. How pathetic is it that within a few days of celebrating Emancipation that the emancipated will demonstrate with the intent of embarrassing their very own government into submission.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin