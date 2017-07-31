To shut or not to shut the GATE?

I don’t think that anyone would argue against the benefits that the Government Assistance for Tertiary Education (GATE) Programme has provided this country. Statistics coming out from the Ministry of Education show that the participation rate in higher education climbed from 8% in 2002 (the year that it was implemented) to just over 65% by 2015. That’s a truly significant growth rate in just 13 years.

Owing to precipitous declines in government revenues from oil and gas the GATE Programme in its present form cannot be sustained, and so, as of September this year, the changes will kick in. This is to be expected and I believe the country, by and large, understands and accepts that.

What the country may not wish to readily accept, however, are any perceived inequalities in the new status quo.

For instance, the means test to determine who obtains full funding and who has to pay 50 per cent of their tuition fees is based on monthly household income. But it’s difficult to determine someone’s ability to pay based on this one criterion.

Which household is more capable of paying: the one with a monthly income of $15,000 and three persons abiding there or the household with a monthly income of $25,000 and seven persons? The ministry has given the assurance that by next year August household size as well as household assets will be added criteria to be considered. But in the meantime, won’t the latter household feel unfairly treated?

Another factor that is sure to arouse great consternation among the directly affected (and is doing so even as I write this), is the whole question of accreditation. According to a statement released by the ministry last month, “Effective August 2017, only programmes and institutions accredited by the Accreditation Council of Trinidad and Tobago (ACTT) will be eligible for funding under the GATE Programme.”

Generally speaking I have no problems with such a position taken; after all, we need to ensure that all programmes and the institutions offering them satisfy our standards. A quick check on the ACTT’s website however revealed that there are currently only 12 institutions of higher learning that are officially recognised by the ACTT, and two others whose applications are pending. Of the twelve only four (UWI, UTT, COSTAATT and USC) offer a general spectrum of programmes. All the others are quite specific in nature; such as the two hospitality and tourism institutes and the three theological schools.

What then is to become of the many thousands of students who currently attend (or may wish to attend) the many private tertiary education institutions throughout the country; institutions that have played a substantial role for years in adding value to the lives of thousands of tertiary students? The four aforementioned institutions do not have the capacity to accommodate all of them.

My question is: Why shouldn’t the students in these other private institutions be allowed to access GATE when they are citizens of T&T and pay their taxes just as the students in the 12 accredited institutions?

Who is being penalised here; the students or the institutions? Well both actually; but to the definite detriment of the country. Is it that these institutions have been lax and been found wanting in their applications for accreditation? And whom should these unfortunate students take up this matter with: ACTT, the Ministry of Education or the very private institutions that they attend?

However this pans out, one thing’s for sure: there’ll be thousands of disgruntled and despairing tertiary students come September.

Peter Kelly

Trincity