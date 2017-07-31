Start with the small stuff

I applaud the business community in its initiative of coming together to assist the Government in dealing with crime and sincerely hope that this does not turn into another talk shop as so often happens because of the “perceived” trampling of the “rights” of the minority that have us in this untenable position.

I would like to humbly suggest that as a first step, the much-touted CCTV cameras should be used in bringing to book those breaking the law, regardless of how small the infraction.

Indiscipline on the roads does not need forensic investigation and is easily identified and can be just as easily punished.

All that is needed is dedication to duty.

Just my 2 cents.

Richard Trestrail