Take the number

The almost 16 year old girl left her mom at D’amarie Hill on Thursday morning, July 27, to go to her grandma in Arima. She texted her mom, letting her know she was in a maxi. However, she went missing!

Due to this incident and many other similar incidents in the past, I kindly wish to suggest that parents tell their children to look at the number plate of any vehicle they are about to travel in

If the child is calling or texting a parent or guardian, the child must let the parent/guardian know the number plate of the vehicle. Tell or text both the letters and numbers. Parents must write down the number plate. In this way, the parent/guardian will have the license plate number to give to the police if the child goes missing

The police will have something to work with in carrying out an investigation.

Also, if the child knows the driver, he/she can tell or text the driver’s name to his or her parent/guardian. Doing these things may help prevent serious harm to children and may even save lives.

Of course, travelers of any age group (children, teenagers, adults, elderly) can apply the suggestions offered above for their own safety.

Simeon James