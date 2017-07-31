True freedom lies not in living in chains of past

The poetry of life lyrics by the legendary Bob Marley, “Emancipate yourself from mental slavery, none but ourselves can free our minds” is truly a liberating cry from the ghetto.

It can be contended that this ghetto was primarily a social device, a contraption, a mind manipulation to confine people to a particular space and political party, a mischievous scheme which our people must move away from.

The ghetto is stigmatised with crime, ignorance and countless social issues and its constituents can hardly be blamed. The distorted personal views are carried along the currents by gangs and other pressures, creating the belief this is the only way of life and is diffused along devious courses using “black” spuriously upon the extremely poor.

In the spirit of Emancipation Day it is hoped that we would not confine nor define ourselves by others or existing circumstances.

Colin Fortune’

Arima