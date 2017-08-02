Importance of community policing in fight on crime

It’s a pity the moderator had to hustle the pastor off the stage while he was praying at the com­mencement of the Conversations with the Prime Minister in Point Fortin; this to not have the Prime Minister waiting and to announce his grand arrival unto the stage. It’s a pity that the National Security Minister started the ball-a-roll­ing with a 20-minute appraisal of what his ministry is doing to arrest crime. It’s a pity in the minister’s appraisal that community effort or involvement in crime reduction took a back bench. It is with the latter point I lay great emphasis.

Community oriented policing is an aspect of intelligence-led polic­ing because it allows for working with others in the community and using these relationships and part­nerships to resolve problems with­in the community. In other words, police can take information about the criminal environment, analyse that information and then use it to guide police strategies.

Police are not magicians, they can’t go into the minds of peo­ple to know when they are going to commit crimes. Police depend on information from the public. To get information people have to trust the police, but there is a lot of mistrust between the police and community members. The only way to repair the mistrust individ­uals have in the police (apart from weeding out police with miscon­duct) is through a well-planned community police model.

Community policing involves forming partnerships with com­munity organisations, actively pursuing feedback and establish­ing programmes that allow police to engage with residents outside of the law enforcement arena. The practice allows community mem­bers to feel heard, respected and empowered to help police control crime in their neighbourhoods, rather than feeling that officers are solely there to enforce laws through aggressive stopping, questioning, arresting and incarcerating.

Community policing is not soft on crime, quite the contrary it can significantly improve the ability of the police to discover criminal con­duct and make arrests. Improved communication with citizens and more intimate knowledge of the ge­ography and social environment of the beat enhances, rather than re­duces the officers’ crime-fighting capability.

The community is reliant upon the police to curb disorder and help in times of emergency. The police, on the other hand, rely on the com­munity to report crime and provide vital information that is necessary for them to solve crime and address community concerns. Police are in the relationship business and at a time of strained police relations, community-oriented policing of­fers a different approach—one that makes good relationships essential to police work.

With a well-planned communi­ty policing programme officers are encouraged to spend considerable time and effort in developing and maintaining personal relationships with citizens, businesses, schools and community organisations. Po­lice are to be encouraged to serve in leadership positions in community organisations.

With a renewed focus on com­munity policing, many communi­ties in various divisions can serve as models for others looking to adopt the philosophy in a serious way. The community needs to embrace the police and the police can create the environment for this embrace through a community oriented programme.

CUTHBERT SANDY

POINT FORTIN