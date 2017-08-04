Trade unions should focus on improving customer service instead

Thoroughly disgruntled customers conducting business in Trinidad will suck their teeth at today’s consolidated march on the nation’s streets, organised by the trade union movement, signalling an absence of credibility in the eyes of customers. It is not to say in the least that all customers are ideologically pro-business or have little empathy with some of the unions’ honourable goals of the past.

Whereas in the past trade unionism meant meaningful advancement of workers rights, such as domestic rights, gender, age and disability equality and equal pay policies and grievance and disciplinary issues, local union membership has exceptionally morphed and disintegrated as a safe haven for sexual harassment in the workplace and promotions based on sex for some, employee arrogance and incompetence, intemperance, optimal entitlements, and political advancement.

If it were that employee intemperance and optimal entitlements demanded by the membership matched their productivity levels and empathy for customers, all will be well. But all is not so even handed in the eyes of most customers.

On embarking on ill-conceived union rants and ultimatums on the streets of the country so as to mash down de place, ostensibly for working class worker rights, but not the concomitant responsibility to give value for money, and to be seen to be giving value for money, it is questionable whether union honchos properly and honestly examined the level of customer distress existing in the society as a result of abysmal productivity and the quality of services provided by their collective union membership to the general public.

If union honchos focused their minds on why customer service in the country is one of the poorest in the western hemisphere, and implications thereof, there would be pause as they reflect on their contribution to the country over time of economic and social losses.

Kathleen Pinder