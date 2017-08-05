30% detection rate not good enough

When I read the report which Information officer ASP Pierre presented saying that at present the detection rate for serious crime was at 30 per cent, my mind went back to my school days. Scoring 30 per cent in an exam I had to take cover and evade my parents because I knew what was coming my way.

As a gentle reminder, if we were to take 30 per cent out of a hundred cases it means 70 of them are just floating around and the perpetrators are still at large. I wonder if I had been someone in charge or even a member of a team who was responsible for crime, how impressed would I have been? Speaking from my heart, very disappointed. Let us not find comfort with the theme “International Bench Mark.” The fact remains as far as I am concerned, one serious crime not solved is one too many. If we are going to produce any type of excellent standard in this area we need to aim high. The records are there, how many have been murdered within the last couple years with few being brought to justice?

So with all due respect to the TTPS, it is good to know that you have improved in the area of serious crime, but in no way is 30 per cent good enough. Much more work needs to be done. It is about time some level of safety be restored to the country and our protective services have that responsibility.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan