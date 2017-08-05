Body cameras can clear or smear

The daily, weekly and monthly call from the police is for the public to come forward to assist them. They believe that the key to successful policing is tied to information from a willing public.

In the First World it has been discovered that in order to rationalise complaints from the public about police brutality, body cameras would supply evidence to either clear or smear officer or victim.

Can anyone see where I am heading?

Fast forward to the police in T&T being equipped with body cameras and now seeming reluctant to wear them. Can it be alleged that officers want to be free to rough up the public when they feel like it? Plant evidence? Change times of aggressive confrontations with alleged criminals?

Why ask for instructions about when, where and how the cameras must be used? This means that apart from spectators recording confrontations with iphones, the body cameras will produce more evidence beyond any reasonable doubt.

The Police Welfare Association would have us believe that all members of the public must be mistaken about officers doing them physical, emotional and mental harm. They are not “happy” with the cameras.

Can anyone see why the public does not trust the police enough to tell them anything?

It is my unsolicited and private view that the only police officers willing to leave their body cameras turned on might just be the officers assigned to Traffic Branch. Body cameras will be for posing with at march past.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin