DIASPORA POLICY NEEDED

A policy for guiding our relations with the T&T Diaspora needs special attention. Our diaspora has been ignored for too long.

This is not to say that we are not aware of outstanding people in the T&T diaspora. For some time now CNMG’s CTV has highlighted “Successful International Trinis”, in the arts such as Billy Ocean, Geoffrey Holder, Leonara Critchlow, Teresa Laurenco and Heather Headley.

There is also Dr Anil Kokaram senior lecturer in the Department of Electronic and Electrical Engineering at Trinity College, Ireland. He is the first and only citizen of T&T to win an Oscar Award.

Just recently he was the speaker at the Central Bank’s Fourth Dr Rudranath Capildeo lecture at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port-of-Spain. The theme of his lecture was “Understanding the technology of digital video and its impact on everyday life.”

The list of other talented people in the T&T Diaspora is endless.

But T&T has no Diaspora Policy. I know that this is not first time that this matter has been raised. I certainly proposed that such a policy be addressed when I was a director on the Economic Development Board between 2011 and 2013.

Dr Michelle Reis, one time lecturer at UWI’s Institute of International Relations and author of The Who’s Who in the Trinidad and Tobago Diaspora, also advocated a Diaspora Policy for T&T. In a 2011 newspaper article she stated that:

“Trinidad and Tobago has a sizeable diaspora in the US, Canada and the UK, traditional destination countries for most of the English-speaking Caribbean. However, T&T’s expatriate community is dispersed further afield than the majority of our Caribbean neighbours, largely because of the existence of oil and gas, which has resulted in our nationals’ presence in the Middle East, Australia and Africa.

“Furthermore, the spread of the steelpan movement and the commodification of the T&T Carnival have spawned a global steelpan diaspora in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and North America, as virtually every corner of the globe from Israel to Mexico to South Africa now has a steelband. Pan tuners, fabricators, tutors, arrangers and Carnival artists are scattered around the world far from their country of origin, Trinidad and Tobago.”

She added “One avenue in alleviating developmental problems lies in harnessing the skills of the diaspora. In the past, this has not been achieved in Trinidad and Tobago because successive governments and the constituent community in the homeland, have failed to recognise our overseas population as an integral part of the nation”

If we have any doubts about the possibility of a T&T Diaspora Policy we need look no further than Jamaica. Our Caricom partner held its Seventh Biennial Diaspora Conference from July 23 to 26 this year.

It was organised by the Jamaican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, with the theme, Partnering for Growth.

Among the benefits emerging from the recent Jamaica Conference are the findings of the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CaPRI), a UWI Mona based Think Tank, which made a presentation during the Diaspora Growth Forum.

CaPRI noted that Jamaica’s Diaspora contributes a minimum of 23 per cent to gross domestic product (GDP) through several sectors, including investments and tourism, but has the potential to contribute at least 35 per cent. Jamaica’s Diaspora sends back remittances to individuals but they are also invested in economic institutions and instruments. With regard to the investments held in banks, bonds and the stock market, CaPRI estimated that Jamaicans overseas have about US$400 million invested in the country.

CaPRI also found that Jamaicans overseas also play a significant role in exports as purchasers of Jamaican goods and services.

As we look at Jamaica’s experience with its diaspora we should pay attention to what Dr Reis wrote about crafting a T&T Diaspora Policy. She said that the government should play a role in four areas.

She wrote that the government should create the right environment to cater to the needs of the Diaspora; it should see that members of the Diaspora are viewed as full Trinidad and Tobago citizens, though they may reside outside of the country. Furthermore she said that the government should facilitate joint action between the home country and the Diaspora in the host country and should play a major role in advocacy, so that the Diaspora’s potential contributions are recognised.

With the on-going preparation of the budget for fiscal year 2018-2019 I think that both the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs should consider how a Diaspora Policy for T&T may be forged and subsequently presented to the nation.

AIYEGORO OME

MT LAMBERT