Help youths to keep T&T flag flying

We in Trinidad and Tobago tout that the greatest invention of the 21st century is the steel pan, yet annually we read of artistes returning home to hold benefit concerts to finance their studies abroad.

Pan prodigy Aviel Scanterbury, the latest, considered by some to be a musical prodigy will be pursuing a Masters Degree in Jazz Studies at the George Mason University in Virginia, USA and is pleading for financial support.

How many times have we read such a story, not only of panplayers but other artistes such as singers, dancers, actors etc, studying abroad? When will we get it right? Young and talented artistes, all with dreams, have to be pleading for monetary support.

How long has Pan Trinbago been in existence? There is annual Panorama bacchanal, no pan theatre and clearly no funding in the form of scholarships or grants to support panplayers, arrangers etc.

We hear of questionable actions and alleged corruption in Pan Trinbago and no one is ever held accountable. Silence from the Culture Minister until next Carnival and the same story rehashed.

Where are the private businesses? What role do they play in supporting artistes in this country?

The large bands have top businesses for sponsors and in return receive advertising locally, regionally and internationally.

There are positive young, upcoming artistes who need financial resources to sustain them abroad. The practice in T&T is after you win, businesses and people jump on your bandwagon. Assistance, at least partial funding, can be provided. Help our youths. They are flying the flag of our country.

Rossana Glasgow