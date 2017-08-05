REPARATIONS AN IMPOSSIBLE LEGAL MOUNTAIN TO CLIMB

In an Emancipation Day speech, President of the country Mr Anthony Carmona threw his support behind the now long-running campaign for reparatory justice to be provided for the heinous practice of the Atlantic slave trade, which lasted for over 400 years in the Caribbean.

Of course, a lot of effort has gone into this campaign over the past five years with significant contributions being made by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent, pro vice chancellor Hillary Beckles of UWI, our own Khafra Kambon of the Emancipation Support Committee, among others.

Now, in a perfect world, all historically disadvantaged peoples would receive the appropriate level of reparations for their suffering. So, the native peoples of USA, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand should all receive significant reparations. Then we can go to the victims of many violent conflicts that have gone on in the world for centuries.

In this regard, England was enslaved three times by foreign invaders while most European countries were invaded, subjugated and at least partially enslaved for some period of time in their history. In more modern times, Germany and Japan would also have a lot to answer for.

Unfortunately, as the reparations issue gets to the courthouse, as indeed it will, there will be certain insurmountable legal walls to climb starting with precedent. Most modern law is built on precedent and any successful litigation with the primary evidence emanating from hundreds of years ago would unleash an avalanche of similar claims from every wronged nation in history.

The most successful case litigated in recent times similar to the reparations claim for Caribbean slavery is the Mau Mau warriors of Kenya and their legal victory over the British government. However, in that very difficult court matter the legal team representing the Mau Mau was able to link still living perpetrators from the British side to the still living victims from the Kenya side, a factor that was crucial in securing a successful reparations claim in a matter that was 60 years old.

In the case of the Caribbean slave trade and as unbelievable as it will seem to many people, this abhorrent activity was legal at the time it was taking place. Now, 210 years have elapsed since the trade was legally abolished by the United Kingdom, while slavery itself was legally ended 179 years ago, making it virtually impossible to make any plausible legal link between the victims and the perpetrators. So, while morality is heavily on the side of the reparations movement we have a virtually impossible legal mountain to climb in the matter.

There is one other important aspect here that is not often mentioned.

During the period of the Atlantic slave trade the typical English peasant lived a life that was only marginally better than an enslaved African in the Caribbean and his descendants today will simply vote out any UK government that agrees to a large scale financial settlement for reparations.

In these circumstances, the British government will never agree to provide financial reparations for Caribbean slavery and Caricom countries will be left owing a large legal bill in the matter.

Gregory Wight