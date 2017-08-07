Guaracara Tabaquite Main Road deplorable

A community outreach meeting was held on August 2, 2017 at the Reform Community Center to address the concerns of residents within Reform and environs. A key concern was the deplorable condition of the Guaracara Tabaquite Main Road.

The residents have indicated that they will not continue to be appeased by flowery language and further excuses from the authorities, to justify the lack of basic representation resulting in the complete neglect of a road which facilitates thousands of commuters daily. This issue transcends political interests as scant attention has been given to this road during the political lives and governance of both the UNC and PNM alike!

We the taxpayers should not have to resort to tactics such as signing petitions, blocking roads and burning tyres in order to action to be taken.

Recently, there have been numerous cases of vehicular accidents in the Reform area because of potholes, some of which are as deep as one foot.

On behalf of the disillusioned, disenchanted and disgruntled commuters, I am pleading with the relevant authorities to fix the road. Proper road maintenance should not be a favour or gift that is granted to us by any benevolent State!

V Ramkissoon

Williamsville