Find Money For Education

At a very early age my parents, who were unable to read and write, stressed having an education as they understood it to be the future. The then prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, reminded us that “the future of the nation was in the book bags of the children.” This was the early 1960s, and is a statement frequently used.

Fast forward to 2017 and what we have are major challenges in education where those in authority, many of whom would have benefitted from the “free education” then, seem hell-bent on frustrating others from obtaining a higher education. They evidently don’t understand the concept of “educational inflation,” where five passes years ago is barely the equivalent of a Bachelors’ degree in today’s world.

This nation has watched on, helplessly I may add, as efforts to dismantle improvements in the lives of citizens, especially as it relates to obtaining a tertiary level education. The powers that be have consistently demonstrated their myopic views on what is required to develop a nation.

It has become abundantly clear that the ratio of stadiums to population is more important than an educated population. That all these stadiums remain underutilised seem to be of no real concern. They fail to understand that a rising tide lifts all boats.

They have failed, collectively, to comprehend that education is not a cost, but an investment; and that an investment in the population is the best investment any nation can make; that such an investment has the greatest returns. What we experience after, like the brain drain, is different.

That this Govt has seen it fit to slam shut the GATE in the face of citizens over 50, the citizens who struggled to make ends meet a generation ago, where tertiary education was never within their reach, through no fault of their own, is further evidence of their short-sightedness. They have failed to recognise that it is we, and those who went before, those who struggled from sun up to sundown; that we are the ones on whose backbones this nation was built.

But when politics enters into the realm of education, in this dysfunctional two-party system, where it has been long recognised that there is no fundamental difference between those dressed in red or yellow, except for the tribal discord sown by the misleaders of both sides against the other, I am reminded of the proverb which says “when elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.”

A friend of mine continuously reminds this nation of the Chinese proverb about planting a tree: “The best time was 20 years ago. The next best time is today.” So today as our citizens—particularly the younger ones—clamour for tertiary education in a world where “five passes” like our dollar, has no value, those who have been begging to lead this nation have a moral, and social responsibility to respond to that call and find the resources to make tertiary education a reality.

Failure to do so today will mean finding the resources later on to deal with the social fallout in like the poverty, crime, teenage pregnancy, drug abuse etc.

Education, Mr Minster of Finance and Mr Minster of Education, is not a cost but an investment. In contrast, Cepep and URP are costs. If funds are found for the latter two, to purchase hotels in Tobago and build a stadium in Diego Martin, then monies must be found for education.

What Dr Williams said years ago, was more recently reiterated by Richie Spice: “If education is the key, then tell me why the bigger heads a mek it so expensive fi we. Give them the key, oh set them free.”

We were recently provided with some numbers on the costs of housing men in remand yard. Educate our people now and set them free, or find the money later. Show the nation that you are serious about proper governance. And save the politics and the sorry excuses about the nation not having funds. When $125m can be found for “flood victims” before the water recedes, funds for education must be found.

RUDY CHATO PAUL, SR

D’Abadie